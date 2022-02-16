Comparing CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.82 $16.64 million $0.59 6.36 AMTD International $144.26 million 6.69 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNFinance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and AMTD International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats AMTD International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and the management of an investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

