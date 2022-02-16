Comparing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 6.01 $727.89 million $10.05 17.93 IsoPlexis $10.39 million 21.22 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 22.41% 30.57% 14.34% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PerkinElmer and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 5 0 2.83 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

PerkinElmer currently has a consensus price target of $166.37, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.35%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

