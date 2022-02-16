Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.68.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.