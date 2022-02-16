Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

