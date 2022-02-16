Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.96. 73,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,158,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,093 shares of company stock worth $43,989,775 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

