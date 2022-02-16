ContentBox Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $509,991.47 and $1,418.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00245076 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

