Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.40 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.