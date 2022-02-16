Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.40 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
