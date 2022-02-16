Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.44

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 28082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

