Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

