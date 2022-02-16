Cowen Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$47.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$70.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

TSE GOOS opened at C$37.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.49. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$33.82 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

