Credit Suisse Group Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $195.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

WEX stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

