Critical Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 13.12 $54.22 million $2.07 128.96 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Kyndryl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globant and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $334.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.46% 10.67% 7.60% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Globant beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

