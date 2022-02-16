Critical Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Globant
|$814.14 million
|13.12
|$54.22 million
|$2.07
|128.96
|Kyndryl
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
88.3% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globant and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Globant
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Kyndryl
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Globant presently has a consensus target price of $334.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Globant.
Profitability
This table compares Globant and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Globant
|7.46%
|10.67%
|7.60%
|Kyndryl
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Globant beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.
