Critical Analysis: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Power Integrations and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 10.98 $71.18 million $2.47 36.68 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.42

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20% indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $103.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.13%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Power Integrations beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

