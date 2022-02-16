CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €61.80 ($70.23) and last traded at €63.38 ($72.02). 160,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.56 ($73.36).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.58 ($72.25).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 537.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.34.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.