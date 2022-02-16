Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.