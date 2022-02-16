Customers Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

