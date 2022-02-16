CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CVRX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. CVRx has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVRx by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVRx by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVRx by 10,787.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVRX. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

