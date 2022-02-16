Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

