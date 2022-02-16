Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.53.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
