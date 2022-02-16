CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $266.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.53.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.