CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $266.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.