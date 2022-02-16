Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.40 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $10.40 billion and approximately $349.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105489 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 10,404,344,620 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

