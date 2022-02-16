Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,651. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

