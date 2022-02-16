Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $184,725.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $184,725.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.17 or 0.00117783 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 86,773 coins and its circulating supply is 37,617 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

