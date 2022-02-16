Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.