Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.00

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.85), with a volume of 2290246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.55 ($1.90).

ROO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 295 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.34) to GBX 201 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.20 ($4.36).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,611,593.69). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

