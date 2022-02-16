Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

