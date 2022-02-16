Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 753.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.