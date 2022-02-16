DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

