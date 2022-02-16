DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.29. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 35,308 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

