Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.12

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 309061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$380.20 million and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.83.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.