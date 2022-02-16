Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Up to $76.07

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.07, but opened at $79.99. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,423 shares of company stock worth $9,576,511. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

