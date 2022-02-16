Doma (DOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Doma stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Doma Company Profile
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
