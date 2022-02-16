Doma (DOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Doma by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Stories

