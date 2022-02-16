Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Eaton posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,268,000 after purchasing an additional 237,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 31,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.98. 140,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 52 week low of $123.30 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

