Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.