Elitium Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $548,814.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105489 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

