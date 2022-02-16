Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$55.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.82.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.73. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.98 and a 52 week high of C$55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

