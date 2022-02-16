Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,208. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.