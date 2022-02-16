Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $211.65 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,696,206 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

