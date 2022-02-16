Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $50.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

