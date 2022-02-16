Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 58 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

