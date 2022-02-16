Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of APO opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.