Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

TU stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TELUS by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

