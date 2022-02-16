Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Short Interest Update

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OBTX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258. Everything Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

