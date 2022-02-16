EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $276.99

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.99 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287.70 ($3.89), with a volume of 2929924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.70 ($6.02).

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.