Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.18

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.18 and traded as high as C$44.87. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.87, with a volume of 91,863 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, December 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

