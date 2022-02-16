Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE FSS opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federal Signal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

