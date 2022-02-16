Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of GSM opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.