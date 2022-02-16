Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GSM opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

