Financial Contrast: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CBRE Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 5.59% 22.85% 9.36% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.40 $751.99 million $4.29 23.31 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.49 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.