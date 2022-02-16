Financial Contrast: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) versus NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 1.33 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.56 CompuMed $6.32 million 2.06 $1.07 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05% CompuMed 16.87% 39.92% 24.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

