First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $70.32 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First American Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First American Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 587,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.