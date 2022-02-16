First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $64,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

