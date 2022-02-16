First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

